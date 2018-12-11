Google on Building an Open Service Mesh in a Multi-Cloud World





We increasingly find ourselves in a world with many cloud edges, says Prajakta Joshi, Sr. Product Manager for Cloud Networking at Google. This includes public clouds, telcos, enterprise networks, and billions of edge devices.



The world is becoming one big distributed edge.



So, how do you deploy services in a multi-cloud world? What if we "SDN-ized" edge services?



The result could be an Open Telco Edge Service Mesh aligned with Google Cloud.



This 3-minute video focuses on the possibilities for a Service Mesh built with Istio and Kubernetes.



https://youtu.be/khhEKs3J91w



