Globalstar hails 3GPP's approval of Band 53 for 2.4 GHz Terrestrial Spectrum

3GPP has approved a global standard for terrestrial use of Globalstar’s spectrum at 2483.5-2495 MHz.



Specifically, 3GPP has designated Globalstar’s terrestrial S-band as Band 53, which now permits LTE services in the U.S. with additional geographies expected to be added in 2019. The approval provides for Time Division Duplex (TDD) services in Band 53 as a standalone band and allows Globalstar’s spectrum to serve as an anchor channel for carrier aggregation and LAA next year.



Jay Monroe, Executive Chairman of Globalstar, commented, “3GPP standardization represents an important milestone in the Company’s spectrum efforts. We appreciate the industry’s support of our band and the many parties who participated in its technical development leading to approval. This process is the culmination of intensive standards work and we highly value our technical team who drove this to completion on an accelerated schedule.”





