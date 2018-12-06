Ericsson cites expired certificate for 4G outages

Following widely reported outages impacting O2's 4G network in the UK and Softbank's mobile network across central Japan, Ericsson issued an urgent bulletin attributing the issue to two specific software versions of the SGSN–MME (Serving GPRS Support Node – Mobility Management Entity).



The main issue was an expired certificate in these software versions. Ericsson said a complete and comprehensive root cause analysis is still in progress.



Ericsson said the issue impacted a number of customer networks but did not elaborate.



Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: “The faulty software that has caused these issues is being decommissioned and we apologize not only to our customers but also to their customers. We work hard to ensure that our customers can limit the impact and restore their services as soon as possible.”



Softbank is on the cusp of completing an initial public offering (IPO) for its mobile business in Japan. Bloomberg reported that the offering is valued at 2.65 trillion yen (US$23.5 billion)