ECI intros 1.2T Dual Channel Blade for its Apollo DWDM transport

MEF18 Proof of Concept, 29 - 31 Oct - Fulfillment and Activation of an Intercontinental MEF 3.0 Service Spanning Four Operators. PoC Participants: Tata Communications, Sparkle, Equinix, Liquid Telecom, ECI, Amartus, and Spirent.

At the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) in Rome, Acacia Communications demonstrated its AC1200 coherent module with dual-core design enabling 1.2 Tbps error-free transmission over fiber with 600 Gbps per wavelength. The Acacia AC1200 module supports transmission capacity of up to 1.2 Tbps in a footprint that is 40 percent less than the size of the 5” x 7” modules that support transmission speeds of 400 Gbps today.The module is based on Acacia’s Pico DSP ASIC, which utilizes two wavelengths that can be configured to support from 100 Gbps to 600 Gbps capacity each. The Acacia AC1200 supports a suite of advanced three-dimensional (3D) shaping features that may be optimized to enable performance approaching theoretical limits on a wide range of network configurations.Acacia shipped its first AC1200 module customer samples in March 2018 and anticipates production to begin by the end of 2018.