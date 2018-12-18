Dr. Richard Uhlig to serve as Managing Director of Intel Labs

Dr. Richard Uhlig has been named as the new managing director of Intel Labs. Prior to this role, Rich was the director of Systems and Software Research in Intel Labs, where he led research efforts in virtualization, cloud-computing systems, software-defined networking, big-data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence. He joined Intel in 1996 and led the definition of multiple generations of virtualization architecture for Intel processors and platforms, known collectively as Intel Virtualization Technology (Intel® VT). Rich earned his Ph.D. in computer science and engineering from the University of Michigan.



“The work we are doing at Intel Labs is pushing the boundaries of technology every day whether that’s our research in quantum and neuromorphic computing or how we’re extending and evolving Moore’s Law. We have some of the brightest minds working together across industry and academia to solve some of the biggest challenges in technology. I am very excited to lead Intel Labs in this data-centric era,” stated Uhlig.