DOCOMO expands its money transfer service

NTT DOCOMO is expanding its mobile overseas remittance service to China and Thailand, bringing the total number of destination countries and regions to 42. Remittances to 70 banks and financial institutions in China and 28 in Thailand will be possible for a flat fee of JPY 1,000 (tax free).



DOCOMO's mobile overseas remittance service, which launched in 2011, enables Japanese subscribers to send funds with ease and convenience to children studying abroad or family working overseas. It has also been used increasingly by DOCOMO's foreign subscribers in Japan to remit funds to family back home.





