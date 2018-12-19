Digital Realty earns ENERGY STAR Certifications for its 24 data centers

Digital Realty earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR certification for superior energy performance in 24 data centers in 2018. The certifications indicate Digital Realty data centers rank in the top 25 percent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency.



Digital Realty said its ENERGY STAR-certified data centers are now saving a total of 720,000 megawatt hours relative to industry-average data centers, enough to power 80,000 average U.S. homes for a year and eliminating 535,000 metric tons of C02 emissions. The 24 facilities certified in 2018 total 385,000 kilowatts of data center capacity, representing more than one-third of Digital Realty’s U.S. data center portfolio.



Separately, Digital Realty also announced it has enrolled in a new sustainable energy offering from Salt River Project under which Digital Realty will source a portion of the energy consumed by its Arizona data center portfolio from a new 100-megawatt solar plant to be built in Coolidge, AZ.



Digital Realty Senior Director of Sustainability Aaron Binkley concluded, “Receiving ENERGY STAR certification for a significant portion of our data center portfolio speaks to the expertise of our data center design and operations teams and their sustained focus on achieving high levels of energy performance for our customers. These certifications are another element of our commitment to deliver to our clients best-in-class global data center solutions that minimize environmental impacts."



