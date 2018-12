Deutsche Telekom's Access 4.0 program rethinks broadband access in the context of the ONF's SEBA project, edge clouds, and FTTH/B. Presented by Robert Soukup, Program Manager.



The project aims to lower OPEX by reaping the benefits of automation, breaking vendor lock-in, and accelerating time to market. 2019 will be decisive for Access 4.0, as the company plans limited field trials.