Deutsche Telekom to build 5G campus for RWTH Aachen

Deutsche Telekom will equip the Center Connected Industry (CCI) at RWTH Aachen with an LTE and 5G campus network.



The CCI, whose members include scientific institutions and industrial companies, of many sizes and branches, will collaborate with Deutsche Telekom on the identification and development of new solutions and applications with the potential to increase productivity in customers’ industrial environment.



"We are pleased to welcome Deutsche Telekom as a member of the Center Connected Industry. The appropriate use of modern communication networks such as LTE and especially 5G will be a major competitive advantage for the data-driven, connected economy in the future. Together, we will not only explore the potentials of mobile industrial applications, but also make them tangible and usable in real pilots, "says Christian Maasem, Director Center Connected Industry.