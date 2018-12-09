Dell'Oro: Huawei represents 28% of global telecom equipment market

Huawei captured a 28 percent share of the telecom equipment market in 3Q18, according to Dell'Oro Group. This represents a 4 percent gain market share since 2015. During this period, Ericsson’s and Nokia’s market share declined one and three percentage points, respectively.
Some highlights from Dell'Oro:
- For the first nine months of 2018, the top five equipment manufacturers were Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, Cisco, and ZTE. Combined these five companies accounted for about 75% of the worldwide service provider equipment market revenue.
- The overall telecom equipment market declined 2 percent year-over-year for the 1Q 2018 through 3Q18 period. Robust demand for Optical Transport and Microwave Transmission equipment was not enough to offset declining Core and Service Provider Router revenues.
- Huawei’s telecom equipment revenue is nearly as large as Nokia and Ericsson combined.
- Huawei’s revenue share gains over the past four years have been most pronounced in the Core, Router, and Optical Transport Markets.
http://www.delloro.com/delloro-group/key-takeaways-telecom-equipment-market-3q-2018