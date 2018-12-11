Dell’Oro: Data Center Interconnect market to grow 85% by 2022

The aggregate sales of equipment for Data Center Interconnect (DCI) infrastructure will grow by 85 percent over the next five years, according to a new report published by Dell’Oro Group. The report looks at the infrastructure market from three network perspectives: Optical Transport, Data Center Core, and Wide Area Networks (WAN).



“Data traffic within the cloud is increasing at unabated rates, and DCI networks are integral to carrying the traffic,” said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “We see strong demand for a wide range of networking gear for DCI, from the fiber optic layer up to the packet forwarding layer, and our forecast takes into account how these network layers are interrelated,” added Umeda.



Highlights from Dell'Oro:





DCI will drive strong demand for Optical Transport, Ethernet Data Center Switch, and Routing technologies.

Optical Transport networks will account for the majority of the DCI market value over the next five years.

DCI market share leaders for 2017 were Ciena for Optical Transport networks, and Juniper for WAN and Data Center Core networks.