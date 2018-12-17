Dell'Oro: Cloud-native Evolved Packet Core revenues up 145%

Cloud-native evolved packet core (EPC) revenues reached new heights in 3Q18 with a 145 percent Y/Y growth rate, according to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group.



Huawei ranked first in revenue share for the quarter, and was followed by Ericsson.



"Service providers are moving aggressively to deploy cloud-native EPC for 5G network launches," observed David Bolan, Senior Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "We see examples of these EPC deployments with the recent announcements of 5G network launches in Korea and the anticipated launch by AT&T in the US by the end of the year."



"During the quarter, Huawei moved into first place in vendor rankings as Ericsson slid into second place. Huawei capitalized on the strong subscriber growth in China, adding over 40 million LTE subscribers. Nokia retained its third place ranking and ZTE moved into fourth place rebounding after the end of the US ban," Bolan added.



Additional highlights of the Wireless Packet Core 3Q18 report include:





4G core is growing to handle more data, Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Internet of Things (IoT), and connected devices (watches, tablets, PCs, and cars).

Regional rankings for 3Q18 by sessions was Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, North America, Caribbean and Latin America.