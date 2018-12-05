DE-CIX New York grows past 200 networks

DE-CIX announced that Internet Exchange (IX) in the New York metro area has exceeded a key milestone of 200 unique Autonomous System Number (ASN) networks. This makes it the largest Carrier and Data Center-Neutral Internet Exchange in New York, according to the company.



“200 networks is a significant milestone to achieve and especially nice to have accomplished in just four and half years. It is a testament to how the neutral exchange model, with its partnership opportunities, can transform a market. Our model has allowed DE-CIX New York to become the leading platform in New York and the second largest exchange on the entire eastern seaboard,” comments Ed d’Agostino, Vice President and General Manager, DE-CIX North America. “Our focus on data center enablement – along with enhanced service capabilities has allowed our customers to add significant additional connectivity that the New York market has ever experienced. We are well on our way to helping make New York the premier interconnection location in North America.”



The company also notes that customers connected to DE-CIX New York can peer with networks locally connected on DE-CIX European Internet Exchanges without having to buy transport, a remote port or even a local cross-connection. Specifically, networks connected in New York via a local Point of Presence (PoP) or connected over transport to the New York IX can:





Reach DE-CIX Frankfurt, the world’s largest IX by peak traffic, extending access to more than 850 networks

Benefit from extended reach to other DE-CIX Internet Exchanges including Hamburg, Munich, Dusseldorf, Marseille and Istanbul—enabling connectivity to hundreds of additional networks