Data center land in Hong Kong sells for US$697 million

The last remaining plot of land designated for development into a data centre sold for a higher-than-expected HK$5.45 billion ((US$697 million), according to the South China Morning Post. There were nine bidders for the 295,405 square foot property. The buyer is listed as Sunevision Holdings.



