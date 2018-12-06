CyrusOne to build next data center near AMS

CyrusOne has acquired land from Schiphol Area Development Company N.V., just outside Amsterdam, on which it will build a new data center campus. CyrusOne will develop up to 360,000 square ft with an estimated 72 MW of power capacity on the site.



This is the second major expansion announcement for CyrusOne in the Netherlands. In October 2018, CyrusOne announced an agreement with Agriport A7 for the development of up to 270 MW on an 83-acre campus approximately 25 miles north of central Amsterdam in Middenmeer.



