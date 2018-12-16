Corning and WaveOptics partner on Augmented Reality optics

Corning, which is the world’s leading supplier of high-refractive-index glass for eyewear, and WaveOptics, a leading designer and manufacturer of diffractive waveguides, have entered into a long-term supply agreement for augmented reality (AR) optics.



Corning will provide ultra-flat, high-index glass wafers for WaveOptics’ waveguides, the key optical component in AR wearable devices. WaveOptics’ specialized nano-structures will be imprinted on the glass wafers and made into waveguides using a well-defined manufacturing process.



As part of the agreement, Corning will also provide its world-class materials science expertise to support WaveOptics’ continued advancements in waveguide manufacturing.



“We believe that waveguide-based AR devices offer the best combination of user experience and sleek designs today,” said David Velasquez, division vice president and general manager, Precision Glass Solutions, Corning Specialty Materials. “We’re excited to work with WaveOptics to enable attractive, high-quality AR wearables, which will be key to increased adoption of this technology. We are excited about the opportunity to support their drive toward a high-volume supply chain.”



https://www.corning.com



