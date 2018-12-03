CoreSite adds Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute in Silicon Valley, No.VA

CoreSite Realty Corporation announced the availability of private connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute cloud services at CoreSite’s data centers in the Silicon Valley and Northern Virginia markets.



The CoreSite Silicon Valley portfolio includes seven operational data centers with an additional facility under construction, providing colocation solutions to one of the largest concentrations of Internet and technology companies in the world. More than 185 international and national carriers, social media companies, cloud computing providers, media and entertainment firms, and enterprise customers connect to do business in CoreSite’s Silicon Valley data centers.



The CoreSite Northern Virginia portfolio includes multiple operational facilities across Washington, D.C. and Reston, VA. CoreSite’s recent growth in the market, including the addition of DC2 and VA3, will create a total footprint of over 1,096,000 square feet of colocation data center space upon full build out.





