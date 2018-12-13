Ciena hits Q4 revenue $899.4 million, up 21% YoY

Ciena reported revenue of $899.4 million for its fiscal fourth quarter ended October 31, 2018, up 20.8% year over year. Q4 net income per share was $0.34 GAAP, or $0.53 adjusted (non-GAAP).



For fiscal year 2018, Ciena reported revenue of $3.09 billion, as compared to $2.80 billion for fiscal year 2017.

“We achieved outstanding financial results in our fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 due to continued execution of our proven strategy," said Gary B. Smith, president and CEO, Ciena. "The combination of our innovation strength, successful interception of market trends and sustained ability to take share and outperform the market, along with a thriving industry environment, gives us tremendous confidence in both the near and longer term outlook for our business.”



Some highlights:





North America represented 61.7% of overall revenue

Europe, Middle East and Africa represented 13.7% of overall revenue

Caribbean and Latin America represented 5.9% of overall revenue

Asia Pacific represented 18.7% of overall revenue

Three 10%-plus customers represented a total of 33.1% of revenue

Cash and investments totaled $953.4 million

Cash flow from operations totaled $68.0 million

Average days' sales outstanding (DSOs) were 79

Headcount totaled 6,013

https://investor.ciena.com/news/press-release-details/2018/Ciena-Reports-Fiscal-Fourth-Quarter-2018-and-Year-End-Financial-Results/default.aspx