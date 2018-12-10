China issues 5G trial licenses in 2600, 3500 and 4900 MHz bands

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued trial 5G licenses to China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom.





China Telecom and China Unicom obtained trial licenses for the 3500MHz band,

China Mobile obtained trial licenses for the 2600MHz and 4900MHz bands.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said the operators should now conduct base station 5G system tests, and carry out interference coordination work between 5G system base stations and other radio stations in the same frequency band, adjacent band satellite earth stations, etc.