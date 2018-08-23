CBRS Alliance and ATIS to collaborate on 3.5 GHz band

The CBRS Alliance and the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) agreed to collaborate to advance use of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum band and OnGo technology.



Collaboration will focus on the technical interworking between the CBRS Alliance and ATIS solutions, including the International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI), Home Network Identity (HNI), Priority Services, and Radio Access Networks. The work will also address legal and regulatory compliance topics.



“The CBRS Alliance values working with ATIS as one of the most respected industry associations in the telecommunications sector,” said Alan Ewing, Executive Director of the CBRS Alliance. “We’re looking forward to tackling technical challenges that may be associated with delivering commercial service in the 3.5 GHz band and to maximizing cooperation between our organizations.”



“Earlier this year, ATIS and the CBRS Alliance achieved a key milestone in enabling use of CBRS spectrum to improve mobile connectivity and make it more widely available,” said Susan Miller, President and CEO of ATIS. “This new agreement affirms that we will continue our collaboration with the CBRS Alliance, which has been effective in creating infrastructure to utilize the 3.5 GHz CBRS band for LTE services, while also advancing IoT applications.”



The CBRS Alliance, an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of "OnGo" shared spectrum solutions, now has over 100 member organizations. The CBRS Alliance, which is now two years old, also announced the establishment of its Deployment and Operations (D&O) Working Group (WG), to be chaired by Piyush Raj, Director Technology Innovation, American Tower – the largest U.S. owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure – and Boingo Wireless Chief Technology Officer Dr. Derek Peterson. The fifth working group of the CBRS Alliance will be focused on identifying, defining and implementing end-to-end deployment models and operational best practices for OnGo connectivity, including the interconnections between networks, network operators, and roaming hubs.