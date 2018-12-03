Brazil's Tely deploys Infinera’s Groove G30

Tely, a leading Brazilian telecommunications company, has deployed Infinera's Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform to cost-efficiently scale its optical transport infrastructure in response to customer traffic growth and the connectivity demands of new end-user applications. Tely’s customers include leading enterprises, service providers, and Tier 1 carriers, as well as residential consumers. With a presence throughout Brazil’s major northeastern states and in São Paulo, Tely offers a wide variety of resilient and secure connectivity services including Gigabit Passive Optical Networks (G-PON), dedicated internet, and local area network (LAN)-to-LAN interconnect.



Tely deployed the Groove G30 to scale high-traffic routes and provide 100G and 200G interconnect services.



Infinera said the Groove G30 enables Tely to expand current network capacity by 20 times while reducing operational and capital expenses by up to 40 percent with an ultra-compact, low latency and power-efficient optical transport solution. This deployment marks one of the first 200G services in Brazil and represents one of the largest optical infrastructure deployments within the states of Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Pernambuco, Alagoas, Paraíba, Sergipe and Bahia.





