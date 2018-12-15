The list of European carriers shunning Huawei for core infrastructure equipment is growing and now may include BT, Deutsche Telekom and Orange, according to an article published late on Friday by Bloomberg.
The article cites pressure from the U.S. government and the intelligence community.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-15/huawei-hemorrhages-allies-in-europe-on-growing-security-concerns?srnd=premium
Saturday, December 15, 2018
Bloomberg: Huawei Hemorrhages Allies in Europe
Saturday, December 15, 2018 Huawei
The list of European carriers shunning Huawei for core infrastructure equipment is growing and now may include BT, Deutsche Telekom and Orange, according to an article published late on Friday by Bloomberg.