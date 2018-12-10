Australia concludes 5G auction in 3.6 GHz band

The Australian Communication and Media Authority completed its 5G auction in the 3.6 GHz band.



All 350 lots available in the auction were sold, realising total revenue of approximately AUS $853 million, equivalent to almost $0.29/MHz/pop.



The four auction winners are:Dense Air Australia Pty Ltd won 29 lots for $18,492,000.





Mobile JV Pty Limited (a joint venture arrangement between subsidiaries of TPG Telecom Limited and Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Limited) won 131 lots for $263,283,800.

Optus Mobile Pty Ltd won 47 lots for $185,069,100.

Telstra Corporation Limited won 143 lots for $386,008,400.

"This spectrum is recognised internationally as a key band for 5G services. Timely release of 5G-compatible spectrum will facilitate the early delivery of next generation 5G services to the Australian public and industry,’ said ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin.Licences won at auction will commence in March 2020 and will extend until 13 December 2030. However, arrangements exist to enable earlier access to the band, provided that no interference is caused to existing licensees.