AT&T to launch 5G mobile on Dec 21 priced at $70 for 15GB

AT&T will launch its mobile 5G network on December 21.



The first offering will be a mobile 5G hotspot device from Netgear priced at $499. The service is priced at $70 per month for 15 GB of data. Expected data speeds were not disclosed.



“This is the first taste of the mobile 5G era,” said Andre Fuetsch, president, AT&T Labs and chief technology officer. “Being first, you can expect us to evolve very quickly. It’s early on the 5G journey and we’re ready to learn fast and continually iterate in the months ahead.”



AT&T said its standards-based 5G network is now live in parts of 12 cities: Atlanta, Charlotte, N.C., Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Fla., Louisville, Ky., Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Raleigh, N.C., San Antonio and Waco, Texas.



Expansion plans in the first half of 2019 call for activation of mobile 5G in parts of these 7 additional cities: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose, Calif.



https://about.att.com/story/2018/att_brings_5g_service_to_us.html







AT&T has previously announced plans to offer a 5G smartphone from Samsung in the first half of 2019. A second Samsung 5G smartphone able to access both 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz is expected in the second half of 2019.