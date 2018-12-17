AT&T launches Cloud Recovery with Sungard Availability Services

AT&T is launching Cloud Recovery with Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS), which is supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS).



The managed service aims to help businesses recover faster when a disaster impacts their cloud storage and services. Implementation, testing, operation, monitoring, and maintenance of the recovery process are all handled through Sungard AS.



“Business doesn’t stop when disaster strikes,” said Josh Goodell, VP, Intelligent Edge, AT&T Business. “Companies need to be able to recover and continue operations ASAP, without pulling resources from other places to get back up and running. This gives them the perfect chance to do just that.”“Sungard AS brings its heritage of delivering resilient, recoverable IT infrastructures to AT&T customers for an enterprise-class, SLA-backed cloud recovery service supported by AWS,” said Jim Paterson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Sungard AS. “Our cloud recovery solution leverages the cost efficiency and flexibility of public cloud to deliver business resilience so that companies can move forward with confidence, knowing their applications and data are always available.”