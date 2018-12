AT&T Fiber launches in 12 new metros

AT&T launched fiber broadband service in 12 new metros, bringing its total to 84. During 2018, AT&T passed over 3 million locations, bringing its total to 10 million locations passed.



The newly launched metros are: Amarillo, Texas; Beaumont, Texas; Bowling Green, Ky; Florence, S.C.; Gainesville, Fla.; Hattiesburg, Miss.; Lake Charles, La.; Northeast Miss.; Panama City, Fla.; Pensacola, Fla.; Topeka, Kan.; and Waco, Texas.