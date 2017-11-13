AT&T and Tillman Infrastructure cite progress in new tower builds

Tillman Infrastructure has built hundreds of new macro cell towers for lease to AT&T and hundreds of additional tower builds are underway nationwide/



The announcement comes just over one year after the companies announced an infrastructure deal.



"Our work with Tillman Infrastructure exemplifies our future model for the cell tower industry," said Susan Johnson, executive vice president– Global Connections and Supply Chain, AT&T. "We're committed to working with vendors who offer a sustainable cost model while also delivering best in class cycle times and tower construction."



"Tillman is proud of the progress we've made with AT&T, in such a short time," said Bill Hague, CEO of Tillman Infrastructure. "We're bringing a real alternative to the tower infrastructure space for all mobile operators, with competitive pricing and flexible lease terms that accommodate sustainable growth. We will continue to work aggressively to construct and operate thousands of additional sites, while improving capacity and coverage for the entire country, especially in underserved rural areas."



http://www.tillmaninfrastructure.com





