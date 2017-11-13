AT&T and Tillman Infrastructure cite progress in new tower builds

Tillman Infrastructure has built hundreds of new macro cell towers for lease to AT&T and hundreds of additional tower builds are underway nationwide/
The announcement comes just over one year after the companies announced an infrastructure deal.
"Our work with Tillman Infrastructure exemplifies our future model for the cell tower industry," said Susan Johnson, executive vice president– Global Connections and Supply Chain, AT&T. "We're committed to working with vendors who offer a sustainable cost model while also delivering best in class cycle times and tower construction."
"Tillman is proud of the progress we've made with AT&T, in such a short time," said Bill Hague, CEO of Tillman Infrastructure. "We're bringing a real alternative to the tower infrastructure space for all mobile operators, with competitive pricing and flexible lease terms that accommodate sustainable growth. We will continue to work aggressively to construct and operate thousands of additional sites, while improving capacity and coverage for the entire country, especially in underserved rural areas."
AT&T and Verizon strike a deal to build cell towers with Tillman
Tillman will build, own and operate the towers, small cells and smart cities infrastructure. AT&T and Verizon have committed to leasing and co-anchoring the co-located towers. Construction will begin in Q1 2018. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The three companies see the potential for significantly more new site locations in the future.
“We continue to focus on technology innovation and investing in the latest software platforms to provide the best possible customer experience on our network,” said Nicola Palmer, Chief Network Officer for Verizon Wireless. “At the same time, it is imperative to reduce operating costs. We are reviewing all of our long-term contracts as they come up for renewal and we are excited to develop new vendor partners to diversify our infrastructure providers.”