Arlo cuts guidance after missing product launch

Arlo Technologies, the wireless networking company that spun out of Netgear earlier this year, trimmed its business outlook and guidance for the fourth quarter of 2018 .



The company cited delays in shipping its new flagship wire-free security camera system, Arlo Ultra, which had been expected to hit the market in late November 2018. However, Arlo discovered a quality issue with the battery from one of its suppliers, leading to a delay in shipments. The company now anticipates that Ultra will begin global commercial distribution in January of 2019.



“While we are disappointed to delay sales of our exciting new product, Ultra, customer satisfaction is our number one priority and we took action to ensure we continue to bring the best products to the market. Arlo is a leader in the market not only because of our incredible product feature set and ease-of-use, but also our quality and reliability,” said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo Technologies, Inc.