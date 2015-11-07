Anritsu and Qualcomm complete 5G Standalone (SA) connection test

Anritsu and Qualcomm completed 5G Standalone (SA) connection testing between Anritsu's Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A and a mobile smartphone form-factor test device.



The testing included Qualcomm's 5G modem and antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end and antenna elements. The SA mode uses 5G NR technology to send and receive both data and control signalling between 5G base stations and mobile terminals. With commercial 5G NR SA services expected to start in China in 2019, there is increasing urgency to deliver a connection test environment supporting development of SA mobile terminals.



Earlier this year, the company completed joint integration testing of the 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) mode earlier this year.



