ADVA's Ensemble Controller aims to simplify operations

ADVA introduced its Ensemble Controller, a new tool for automating the management and control of ADVA’s broad portfolio of networking solutions, including virtualized network functions and disaggregated network domains.



The new Ensemble Controller enables end-to-end SDN control in multi-layer, virtualized networks, empowering customers to smoothly evolve their traditional network management to an orchestrator-based multi-vendor system. Ensemble Controller’s SDN interfaces interoperate seamlessly with commercial and open source multi-domain controllers, including Juniper Network’s NorthStar Controller, NEC/Netcracker, Nokia Network Services Platform, Sedona Systems, ONOS and OpenDaylight.



The Ensemble Controller is also extensible with technology and service-specific applications such as the Ensemble ConnectGuard Director for managing security, the Ensemble Fiber Plant Manager for rapid failure localization and the Ensemble Sync Director for controlling precise network timing.





“Our Ensemble Controller accelerates the transition to software-defined networks with the cost-efficiency of standard hardware and the flexibility of disaggregated transport solutions. In the face of increasing network complexity, our hybrid management and control approach reduces operational costs through automation and simultaneously represents the optimal compromise between flexibility and a secure future,” said Ulrich Kohn, director, technical marketing, ADVA.



“With its open interfaces, our Ensemble Controller is central to our mission of helping cloud and network service providers to break up monolithic systems and to adopt agile, disaggregated networking,” commented Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA.



