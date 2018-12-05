ADVA intros compact gateway for L2/L3 service demarcation and backhaul

ADVA introduced a compact cell site gateway device for providing Carrier Ethernet and IP service demarcation for small cells deployed outdoors in locations such as walls or lampposts.



The ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro, which is billed as the world’s smallest cell site gateway device, delivers precise time and frequency synchronization. It features automated testing and in-service monitoring and is available in two sizes. A hardened housing is sealed against water, moisture, and dust.



ADVA says this single device with standardized software-defined networking (SDN) interfaces offers a unique combination of Carrier Ethernet and IP features together with the advanced synchronization capabilities required for emerging technologies such as LTE-Advanced and 5G. The ADVA FSP 150-GO102Pro features a comprehensive set of protocols and tools for fast and efficient service activation, testing and monitoring. It also empowers operators to take advantage of bandwidth slicing and auto-provisioned bandwidth services.







“Our FSP 150-GO102Pro is the ultimate outdoor demarcation technology. It ensures the highest quality of service even in the harshest conditions. This phenomenally versatile device empowers operators to deliver reliable, programmable mobile backhaul connectivity without investing in expensive cabinets or power-hungry air conditioning systems,” said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. “We worked closely with major wholesale service providers to develop our FSP 150-GO102Pro. The solution is specifically engineered to meet their exacting requirements and facilitate their 5G ambitions. It offers full Layer 2 and 3 service demarcation with a complete set of Carrier Ethernet and routing features. The FSP 150-GO102Pro even provides highly automated zero touch provisioning for effortless installation and activation.”“The latest addition to our market-leading portfolio of multi-layer edge technology responds to an urgent demand for a demarcation product that can be easily installed in any location. Versatile mounting options, the market’s smallest form factor and an extended temperature range without the need for fans make our FSP 150-GO102Pro ideal for wholesale operators looking to quickly and affordably connect small cell sites,” said Ulrich Kohn, director, technical marketing, ADVA. “The launch of our FSP 150-GO102Pro means there no longer needs to be any compromise on the quality of mobile backhaul connectivity services, even in the toughest conditions. It ensures high-capacity service demarcation with the lowest available power consumption. What’s more, our FSP 150-GO102Pro technology is fully prepared for central SDN control, creating a truly future-proof architecture.”