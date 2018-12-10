ADVA transmits 300G wavelengths over trans-Atlantic distance

ADVA successfully transported 300 Gbps per wavelength over a 6,800 km fiber link. The demonstration, which was conducted in partnership with Acacia Communications, used ADVA's FSP 3000 CloudConnect TeraFlex platform.



The companies said the trial was the first in the industry to cover the trans-Atlantic distance with a fiber link typical of a cost-optimized submarine cable using 300 Gbps channels and a commercially available transponder with real-time digital signal processing (DSP). The demo also achieved the highest spectral efficiency for such a link carrying 300 Gbps per wavelength with 70GHz channel spacing.



ADVA’s FSP 3000 TeraFlex technology delivers 36 bidirectional 100 Gbps Ethernet services in a 1RU chassis and can transport up to 600 Gbps on a single wavelength. The modular FSP 3000 TeraFlex provides control over modulation format, symbol rate and channel spacing. The multi-haul solution maximizes the transmission capacity for any given fiber link, from access networks to links spanning submarine distances. As part of the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform, it is completely open and programmable. It also delivers real-time telemetry streaming.



“This lab trial proves the power of our FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ to deliver scalable long-haul data transmission with the highest spectral density at the lowest cost-per-bit. It shows subsea and intercontinental network operators that our solution is an ideal choice for transporting enormous amounts of data with the utmost flexibility in symbol rate, modulation format, and channel spacing to maximize the capacity of any given network,” said Sorin Tibuleac, director, system architecture, R&D, ADVA. “We’ve already shown that our FSP 3000 TeraFlex™ supports the growing bandwidth needs of metro DCI infrastructure with successful 600Gbit/s trials. Now we’re proving what it can do over the world’s longest links."



“Triggered by increasing demand for data driven by cloud-based services, we’re seeing a significant expansion in long-haul and subsea cable networks. This trial broadens the horizons of what can be achieved over great distance in terms of capacity and modulation flexibility,” commented Christian Rasmussen, founder and VP, digital signal processing and optics, Acacia Communications.