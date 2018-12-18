ADTRAN intros next-gen FTTN platform for rural broadband

ADTRAN introduced the sixth generation of its sealed micro Fiber-to-the-Node (FTTN) platform.



The solution is targetted at the 700,000 locations covered by the Connect America Fund (CAF) Phase II program.



Includes a complete portfolio from low-density (16 subscribers) sealed micro FTTN solutions for rural deployments to high-density system level vectoring solutions (up to 384 subscribers across eight nodes) to serve semi-urban environments and Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs)

Delivers up to 500Mbps services utilizing technologies such as Vectoring and Super-Vectoring to address competitive needs

ADTRAN’s long-reach backhaul technology extends service coverage thousands of feet from the fiber node to quickly and cost-effectively connect hard to reach rural subscribers

Supports multiple powering options, including local and remote, with flexible built-in holdover and battery backup options, greatly reducing installation and maintenance costs

Support for both integrated (combo) and overlay POTS, together with IPTV services, allow service providers to deliver best-in-class triple play services

This CAF orientated wide reach ultra-broadband solution paired with the ADTRAN whole-home Wi-Fi solution delivers an integrated connected home solution

Highlights:“ADTRAN is committed to supporting service providers as they address the broadband disparity in rural America, and our focus remains on delivering the best available options on the market today—solutions that allow them to fully tackle challenging CAF II deployment requirements while minimizing expenses,” ADTRAN Portfolio Manager Javier Lopez said. “Service providers looking to offer triple play services in both underserved and urban areas will find everything they need within the most recent additions to our access portfolio.”ADTRAN notes that the FCC recently announced updates to its CAF program to improve the quality and availability of high-speed internet service in rural America. Further, the U.S. Department of Agriculture also unveiled a $600 million loan and grant program to assist with building rural broadband infrastructure.http://www.adtran.com