ADTRAN acquires SmartRG for Connected Home software platforms

ADTRAN has acquired SmartRG Inc, a supplier of open-source connected home platforms and cloud services for broadband service providers. Financial terms were not disclosed.



SmartRG, which is based in Vancouver, Washington, offers a portfolio of cloud-management, analytics, Wi-Fi-enabled residential gateways along with a SmartOS software platform.



SmartRG counts more than 3 million devices in service and over 1.3 million devices under management in North America, the Caribbean and South America. The company expects to scale and drive growth through its differentiated software solutions as more customers shift from closed, proprietary options to SmartOS—its open-source-based, cloud-enabled solution suite.



ADTRAN said SmartRG's Smart OS, together with its own ADTRAN Mosaic platform, provides full end-to-end management and orchestration solutions from cloud edge to subscriber edge. Service providers understand that bandwidth must now be delivered not only to the doorstep but down to every device within a home to meet consumer expectations.“We are very excited to welcome everyone at SmartRG—a growing and profitable enterprise—and look forward to their contributions to our team,” ADTRAN Sr. Vice President of Technology and Strategy Jay Wilson said. “SmartRG’s expansive customer base exemplifies its market leadership and we are committed to a smooth transition, as we move toward full collaboration and integration with our award-winning Mosaic platforms.”“As fiber-based, virtually future-proof residential networks become a reality and bandwidth is no longer the gating factor, value creation will come from the ability to optimize the subscriber experience,” SmartRG President and CEO Jeff McInnis said. “Our ability to deliver against this need will enable ADTRAN and SmartRG customers to lower costs, simplify and scale networks and grow revenue by creating higher-value and lasting relationships with their customers.”http://wwww.SmartRG.comhttp://www.adtran.com