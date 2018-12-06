6WIND announces vRouter 2.0 with NETCONF/YANG Management

6WIND released its vRouter 2.0 software featuring a new CLI and NETCONF/YANG-based management engine.



Highlights:





Configuration: Offers both traditional, CLI-based management and management based on YANG, and NETCONF APIs for integration with higher level orchestrators and management frameworks.

Deployment: Includes packaged images for bare metal, KVM, VMware and Amazon Web Services (AWS), and leverages the Linux cloud-init and Ansible features to enable customization of the system.



Monitoring: Supports the traditional SNMP and syslog mechanisms, plus data plane telemetry through sFlow, and graphical analytics with time series data base, such as Grafana.

6WIND's vRouters are available in bare metal and virtual machine (VM) configurations and run on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers. They are available in Turbo Router and Turbo IPsec software packages with license options from 1G to 100G throughput and 1,000 to 100,000 IPsec VPN tunnels."6WIND's vRouter 2.0 release delivers next generation and open management for easy integration with our customers' existing networks and management frameworks," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "Our vRouter 2.0 is now generally available for customers to experience the benefits of cost-effective software as an alternative to expensive hardware routers."