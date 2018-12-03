3GPP delays schedule for 2nd wave of 5G specs by 3 months

3GPP will delay by 3 months the "freeze schedule" for the 2nd wave of 5G specifications.



Following a plenary meeting last week in Sorrento, Balazs Bertenyi, Chairman 3GPP TSG RAN writes that 3GPP RAN has "put extreme focus throughtout the course of 2018 on ensuring the stability and compatibility of these specifications (RAN#82) that are to be used for the first 5G deployments. As a consequence, work on components for the ‘late drop’ that address additional architecture options to aid migration from LTE to 5G have been slightly delayed. Hence the freeze schedule for the Release 15 late drop was shifted by 3 months."



The shift is not expected to impact the first 5G deployments.



