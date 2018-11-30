Zayo expands fiber backbone in UK

Zayo announced plans extending and upgrading a new 500-km fiber ring in the UK to enable its multinational customers to traverse the country via the most direct, low-latency paths and to provide access to the UK’s latest subsea cable crossings in both the Irish and North Seas.



As part of the project, Zayo will increase the overall fiber count on its existing UK network, and add two new unique routes, spanning from coast-to-coast, in order to complete the ring. The deployment will use high-count, ultra-low loss fiber types, built over the shortest physical paths. Work is expected to be completed in less than 12 months.



“Our continued expansion underscores our commitment to Europe and provides opportunity for customers who can benefit from our fiber network, data center footprint and extensive connectivity across our global network,” said Annette Murphy, Managing Director of Zayo Europe.



