Zayo adds Long Haul Fiber Routes

Zayo disclosed plans for two new unique, low-latency long haul dark fiber networks from Columbus, Ohio to Ashburn, Virginia and Dallas, Texas to Atlanta, Georgia.



The company said the expansion is backed by a signed customer commitment and that it saw the opportunity for additional strategic customers looking for wavelength and fiber connectivity between these cities.



The Columbus to Ashburn network expansion, which will traverse West Virginia and bypas major regional congestion points, will add approximately 400 route miles of high-capacity fiber and is expected to provide the lowest latency between the two cities.



The 870-mile Dallas to Atlanta route will connect these two key metro markets with the most direct, lowest latency route to date.



“To meet continued demand for dark fiber, we are building unique new routes between strategic markets,” said Jack Waters, CTO and president of Fiber Solutions at Zayo. “These expansions will provide superior options for direct, high-capacity, latency-sensitive paths connecting data and population centers to cloud platforms and end users.”