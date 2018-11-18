Xtera completes final splice on DISA’s Guantanamo – Puerto Rico cable

Xtera announced that the final splice on the Guantanamo – Puerto Rico submarine cable system has been completed.



The new, 1,400 km cable is being deployed for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The marine installation for the project was successfully performed by International Telecom’s cable ship the IT Intrepid.



The new system will be fully commissioned as scheduled in December and placed into service in early 2019 after being fully integrated into the global DISN network. The cable uses Xtera’s second generation low noise repeater.







Keith Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Xtera comments, “The success of this project is a credit to the professionalism of our expert team and their ability to work seamlessly with our industry-leading partners. Excellent collaboration between Xtera and the DISA project team has enabled the on-schedule delivery of the system despite regional weather challenges. Once again Xtera has demonstrated that it is the Supplier of choice for those seeking a high-quality innovative optical solution.”This is the second submarine cable system that Xtera has deployed for DISA, the first has been in the water and fully operational since 2015.