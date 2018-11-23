WSJ: U.S puts more pressure on Huawei

The U.S. is seeking to persuade allies, including Germany, Italy and Japan, to limit or avoid Huawei Technologies, according to The Wall Street Journal.



According to the article, U.S. government officials are making a case on security grounds especially in countries that host U.S. military bases, and target includes government networks and commercial networks, especially 5G.



https://www.wsj.com/articles/washington-asks-allies-to-drop-huawei-1542965105





