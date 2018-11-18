Wave2Wave expands its line of robotic patch panels

Wave2Wave Solution introduced two new products in its ROME family of robotic fiber switches, the ROME 64Q and 128Q - providing direct MPO patch panel interfaces and incorporating eight fiber any to any connections. Robotic fiber switches at the optical layer automate the process of configuring and reconfiguring physical optical connections.



The ROME 64Q has 64 MPO ports with each port connecting 8 fibers (a total of 512 fiber connections) and the ROME 128Q has 128 MPO ports (a total of 1024 fiber connections) in an Any-to-Any configuration.



The company says multiple-Fiber Push-On/Pull-off (MPO) connectivity is playing an important role in data centers as a means to deploy higher speed interfaces cost effectively. Because each MPO port simultaneously connects 8 fibers this approach delivers an effective way to easily connect QSFP+ transceivers that are delivering these high speed connections.



“We are seeing increased use of high-density cabling in data centers,” said David Wang, President and CEO, Wave2Wave Solution. “Space in data centers is already tight and MPO cabling provides a cost-effective way to deliver higher speed connectivity. The ROME 64Q and 128Q have been designed to support this need and bring the benefits of physical layer automation to MPO configured data center networks.”



http://www.wave-2-wave.com/