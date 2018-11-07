Vodafone New Zealand implements adaptive networking with Ciena

Vodafone New Zealand is unveiling an adaptable and agile network that can respond in real time to its customers’ changing demands.



The adaptive network provides business customers with a digital user-interface for requesting additional network capacity. Vodafone can also set customer-defined service policies and program its network to suggest the ideal capacity, hardware configuration and spectral placement for any channel, across any network path.



Vodafone New Zealand is using technology from Ciena, including its Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) Domain Controller and Liquid Spectrum, which is a software-defined optical application.Ciena said its solutions create a more adaptive network that can predict and address connectivity and capacity challenges by offering real-time, accurate planning data for both existing and new planned services. Additionally, with Ciena’s Liquid Restoration capability, the operator can significantly improve service availability with flexible adjustment of deployed coherent optical capacity and route affected services across any available path in the network.“To respond to changes in end-user consumption and explosion in data usage, leading operators like Vodafone New Zealand must both automate and scale their networks,” said Rick Seeto, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena Asia Pacific & Japan. “They need a network that can adapt and respond, in real time, to their customers’ ever-changing demands while transforming from a necessary capability to a strategic asset – that’s the basis of the adaptive network.”