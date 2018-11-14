VIAVI debuts large-scale 5G Base Station Analyzer

Viavi Solutions introduced its CellAdvisor 5G base station analyzer for use by mobile service providers globally for validating and troubleshooting 5G radio access.



The principal test functions of the CellAdvisor 5G include:



Real-time spectrum and interference analysis with persistence display for FR1 and FR2

5G carrier scanner measuring carrier power up to eight wide-band carriers’ power as well as strongest beam power level and its corresponding identifier (ID)

5G beam analyzer assessing individual beams’ IDs, their power levels and corresponding signal to noise ratios

5G route map for coverage verification mapping, in real-time, the physical cell identity (PCI) and its associated beam ID together with beam strength, as well as making coverage data available for post-processing.



Key features include: support for beamforming analysis, massive MIMO and carrier aggregation; spectrum and interference analysis in Frequency Region 1 (FR1, sub-6 GHz) and Frequency Region 2 (FR2, millimeter wave); flexibility to support wider channel bandwidth configurations (5 MHz to 100 MHz in FR1, and 100 MHz to 400 MHz in FR2); touchscreen functionality; and cloud-based asset and configuration management via the StrataSync platform.



“VIAVI has taken an early lead in 5G testing, and continues to expand its investments,” said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI. “Virtually every 5G base station in the field today has been verified in the lab using VIAVI instruments and systems. Now, as a number of leading carriers are moving from the lab to large-scale field deployments, CellAdvisor 5G will be the fundamental tool that technicians and contractors will need to install and maintain these 5G deployments.”



