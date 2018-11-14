Verizon completes 5G NR smartphone data transmission over 28 GHz

Verizon completed the world’s first 5G data transmission on a smartphone on a commercial 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) network using its 28 GHz spectrum.



The test was completed with a moto z3 paired with a 5G moto mod, the world’s first 5G-upgradeable smartphone, in Providence, RI. Samsung Electronics America and Qualcomm collaborated on the test.



The companies performed several tests over the 5G connection, including browsing the internet and placing a video call. The moto z3 with 5G moto mod is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem, along with the QTM052 mmWave antenna modules.







"In the past two years, we have consistently led the world in 5G, including launching the world’s first commercial 5G service last month. This successful test, using an actual smartphone, widens our lead,” said Bill Stone, vice president, Technology Development and Planning for Verizon. “We will be the first to offer a 5G upgradeable smartphone on our network in 2019.”“This test is also one step closer to getting upgraded speed and connectivity that will affect all aspects of our daily lives. 5G will be a transformational leap in wireless, and we are excited to be a part of it,” Shakil Barkat, vice president, Global Product Development at Motorola.