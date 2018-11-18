Verizon acquires PrecisionAccess from Vidder

Verizon has acquired the PrecisionAccess solution and other Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) related assets from privately held Vidder.

Financial terms were not disclosed.



Vidder’s advanced technology is already integrated into Verizon’s SDP service, which helps organizations protect application infrastructure against cyber threats by blocking connectivity from unknown devices and making them invisible to anyone without approved access.



Verizon’s SDP provides pre-authenticated, context-aware, secure access to enterprise applications, helping to reduce the security risks associated with the multiple endpoints of an increasingly digital, mobile and virtual business world.



“Vidder’s technology is best-in-class in the trusted access space,” said Victoria Lonker, Verizon’s vice president of network and security product management. “This acquisition enables us to further build out our software-defined suite of services, creating a unified networking and security solution which we believe is best-in-class when it comes to protecting organizations against cyberattacks.”





