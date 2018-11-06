Twilio hits Q3 sales of $168.9 million, up 68% yoy

Twilio reported total revenue of $168.9 million for the third quarter of 2018, up 68% from the third quarter of 2017 and 14% sequentially from the second quarter of 2018. GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.28 based on 98.0 million weighted average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2018, compared with GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.25 based on 92.2 million weighted average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2017.



“We’re thrilled to report yet another strong quarter for revenue growth, product innovation, and customer success in Q3,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “There are several key issues on the minds of many companies today – creating seamless omni-channel experiences, ensuring enterprise compliance, and utilizing Artificial Intelligence and bots to create better customer experiences. At our SIGNAL conference in October, we were proud to announce products aimed at helping our customers solve these pressing challenges.”



Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights





61,153 Active Customer Accounts as of September 30, 2018, compared to 46,489 Active Customer Accounts as of September 30, 2017.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 145% for the third quarter of 2018, compared to 122% for the third quarter of 2017.

Signed a definitive agreement to acquire SendGrid, the leading email API platform, to further our vision of creating the world’s leading cloud communications platform spanning voice, messaging, video - and coming soon - email.

Acquired long-time partner, Ytica, to accelerate the Twlio Flex roadmap by adding highly customizable contact center reporting, speech analytics, and workforce optimization (WFO) software.

Announced the general availability of Twilio Flex, the first fully programmable cloud contact center platform that allows enterprises to build a customized experience that supports their business needs.

Launched Twilio , a new API that enables developers to easily process payments securely over the phone via automated Interactive Voice Response (IVR) interactions or in contact center environments.

Received Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Level 1 certification for our Programmable Voice product, enabling our customers to use our platform to process payments securely without having to maintain PCI compliance themselves.

Announced Twilio Autopilot, a fully programmable, conversational AI platform for building customer bots, IVRs, and home assistant apps that can deliver omni-channel self-service capabilities to customers at scale.

Extended our partnership with T-Mobile by creating a new developer platform for the T-Mobile Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network, a new network technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) that has the potential to open up a substantial market for new categories of lower cost, battery efficient internet-connected devices that don’t exist today.

Launched the Twilio Super-SIM, expanding our efforts to provide global connectivity through a single API for our growing list of IoT customers by adding relationships with The Three Group, Singtel, and Telefonica.

Celebrated the five-year anniversary of Twilio.org by setting a new 10-year goal to have social impact organizations around the world using the Twilio platform to help 1 billion people every year.



