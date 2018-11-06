Toshiba Memory Corporation has developed a high-speed and high-energy-efficiency algorithm and hardware architecture for deep learning processing with less degradations of recognition accuracy. The company is developing a new processor for deep learning implemented on an FPGA.
Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Toshiba Memory targets deep learning processing
Tuesday, November 06, 2018 Toshiba
