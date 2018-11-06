Toshiba Memory targets deep learning processing

Toshiba Memory Corporation has developed a high-speed and high-energy-efficiency algorithm and hardware architecture for deep learning processing with less degradations of recognition accuracy. The company is developing a new processor for deep learning implemented on an FPGA.





In addition, Toshiba Memory is working on a new hardware architecture, called bit-parallel method, which is suitable for MAC operations with different bit precision. This method divides each various bit precision into a bit one by one and can execute 1-bit operation in numerous MAC units in parallel. It significantly improves utilization efficiency of the MAC units in the processor compared to conventional MAC architectures that execute in series.