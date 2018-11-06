Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Toshiba Memory targets deep learning processing

Tuesday, November 06, 2018    

Toshiba Memory Corporation has developed a high-speed and high-energy-efficiency algorithm and hardware architecture for deep learning processing with less degradations of recognition accuracy. The company is developing a new processor for deep learning implemented on an FPGA.

In addition, Toshiba Memory is working on a new hardware architecture, called bit-parallel method, which is suitable for MAC operations with different bit precision. This method divides each various bit precision into a bit one by one and can execute 1-bit operation in numerous MAC units in parallel. It significantly improves utilization efficiency of the MAC units in the processor compared to conventional MAC architectures that execute in series.

See also