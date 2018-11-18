Thomas Kurian will succeed Diane Greene as head of Google Cloud beginning in January.
Kurian currently serves as President of Product Development at Oracle. He has an MBA from Stanford and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Princeton.
Greene has led the division since December 2015. In a Google blog post, Greene says she will now dedicate time to mentoring women entrepreneurs and focusing on education.
Sunday, November 18, 2018
Thomas Kurian to replace Diane Greene at Google Cloud
Sunday, November 18, 2018 Google Cloud, People
Thomas Kurian will succeed Diane Greene as head of Google Cloud beginning in January.