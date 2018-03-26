The Linux Foundation releases first Acumos AI Athena

The LF Deep Learning Foundation, a project of The Linux Foundation, announced the first software release of the Acumos AI Project - Athena.



Acumos AI standardizes the infrastructure stack and components required to run an out-of-the-box general AI environment.



Major highlights of the Athena release include:





The Linux Foundation launched the Acumos AI Project, a federated platform for managing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications and sharing AI models.AT&T and Tech Mahindra contributed the initial Acumos code."An open and federated AI platform like the Acumos platform allows developers and companies to take advantage of the latest AI technologies and to more easily share proven models and expertise," said Jim Zemlin, executive director at The Linux Foundation. "Acumos will benefit developers and data scientists across numerous industries and fields, from network and video analytics to content curation, threat prediction, and more."