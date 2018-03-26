The Linux Foundation releases first Acumos AI Athena

The LF Deep Learning Foundation, a project of The Linux Foundation, announced the first software release of the Acumos AI Project - Athena.
Acumos AI standardizes the infrastructure stack and components required to run an out-of-the-box general AI environment.
Major highlights of the Athena release include:
- One-click deployment of the platform utilizing Docker or Kubernetes;
- The ability to deploy models into a public or private cloud infrastructure or in a Kubernetes environment on users’ own hardware including servers and virtual machines;
- A design studio, which is a graphical interface for chaining together multiple models, data translation tools, filters and output adapters into a full end-to-end solution;
- Use of a security token to allow simple onboarding of models from an external toolkit directly to an Acumos AI repository;
- Decoupling of microservices generation from the model onboarding process to easily repurpose models for different environments and hardware; and
- An advanced user portal with the ability to personalize marketplace view by theme, data on model authorship as well as to share models privately or publicly and user experience upgrades.
The next Acumos AI release which is expected in mid-2019, will add model training as well as data extraction pipelines to make models more flexible. Additionally, the next release will include updates to assist closed-source model developers, including secure and reliable licensing components to provide execution control and performance feedback across the community.
“The Acumos Athena release represents a significant step forward in making AI models more accessible for builders of AI applications and models along with users and trainers of those models and applications,” said Scott Nicholas, senior director of strategic planning at The Linux Foundation. “This furthers the goal of LF Deep Learning and the Acumos project of accelerating overall AI innovation.”
“Orange has been actively involved in Acumos since April 2018 through a Project Team Leader for the model onboarding module to manage and drive evolutions in the onboarding capabilities. This involvement shows the willingness of Orange to take part and promote the AI ecosystem in the telecom domain. Orange also considered the coherency of integrating Acumos in the continuity of all the works performed in the network automation LFN/ONAP project. Acumos is seen as a common platform that can bridge existing AI technologies and new ones through its openness. It can also favor cross business AI-based developments through its federative approach and thanks to its marketplace.” - François Jezequel, Head of ITsation, Procurement and Operators, Orange
https://wiki.acumos.org/display/REL/Athena+Release
https://www.deeplearningfoundation.org
The Acumos AI Project moves to the Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation launched the Acumos AI Project, a federated platform for managing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications and sharing AI models.
