Telia Carrier delivers backbone capacity to The Quilt

Under a new contract that continues an eight-year partnership, Telia Carrier will continue to extend its #1 ranked fiber backbone to The Quilt’s members, a national coalition of nonprofit regional research and education networks representing 40 networks and more than 900 educational institutions in the U.S.



Telia Carrier said it is providing IPv4 and IPv6 performance, scale, and flexibility demanded by The Quilt infrastructure providers for their IP Transit service, delivering more than 300Gbps of Internet capacity to its members and connecting more than 20 unique universities and regional networks.



“The Quilt participants have a reputation for combining leading-edge experiences and influencing the US information technology infrastructure agenda,” said Stephen Hartman, Telia Carrier. “Telia Carrier appreciates The Quilt’s continued support and trust, which reinforces the value of our reliable network services and extensive geographic reach in the North American market and beyond.”



